Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) versus Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.0% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Sprott Focus Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apollo Investment and Sprott Focus Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $216.75 million 3.86 $111.86 million $2.04 6.38 Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Sprott Focus Trust.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Sprott Focus Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Apollo Investment pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apollo Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Apollo Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apollo Investment and Sprott Focus Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sprott Focus Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Sprott Focus Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Sprott Focus Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 63.83% 9.72% 3.86% Sprott Focus Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprott Focus Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Sprott Focus Trust on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”). In addition, for tax purposes we have elected to be treated as a regulated investment company (”RIC”) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (”the Code”). Our investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. We invest in various forms of debt investments including senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies. From time to time, we may also invest in the securities of public companies. Our portfolio is comprised primarily of investments in subordinated debt, sometimes referred to as mezzanine debt, and senior secured loans of private middle-market companies that, in the case of senior secured loans, generally are not broadly syndicated and whose aggregate tranche size is typically less than $300 million. From time to time, our portfolio also includes equi

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

