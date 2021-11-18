Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $59.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Aperam stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.19. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.06. Aperam has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.1059 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is presently 26.00%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

