Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will announce sales of $18.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 million and the highest is $70.03 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $250.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.91 million to $76.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.08 million, with estimates ranging from $38.38 million to $293.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $208,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $50.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

