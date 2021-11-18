Apella Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 219,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,776. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24.

