Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.10. 82,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,175. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $64.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.