Apella Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000.

NYSEARCA:FDHY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.65. 34,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,896. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.86.

