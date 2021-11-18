Apella Capital LLC Has $697,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period.

GWX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

