Apella Capital LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 241,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 382,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$81.30 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,299. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.