Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by Real Estate Management Services LLC

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Apartment Income REIT comprises approximately 4.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,089,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of AIRC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.48. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.37. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $54.55.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

