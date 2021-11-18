APA (APA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently:

11/17/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $24.00.

11/10/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

11/4/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $29.00.

10/26/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – APA was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

10/14/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $21.00 to $25.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – APA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

9/28/2021 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

APA stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

