Anyswap Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.92 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $181.77 million and approximately $6.92 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.75 or 0.00016536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00067442 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00089014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,106.55 or 1.00224902 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.09 or 0.07010035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

