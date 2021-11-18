Anthony M. Aisquith Sells 27,831 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 3.59. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in OneWater Marine by 200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

