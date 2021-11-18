Anne-Sophie Gaget Sells 5,204 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

