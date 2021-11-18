Anne-Sophie Gaget Sells 5,204 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,627 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $27,949,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after buying an additional 396,451 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 224,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
