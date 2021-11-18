Anne Macdonald Sells 975 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $127.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.90. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $127.51.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 58.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

