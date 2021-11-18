Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report sales of $419.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Angi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.20 million and the lowest is $407.88 million. Angi reported sales of $359.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Angi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 212,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -93.42 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.17.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,133 shares of company stock worth $459,316. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Angi by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,026 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,341,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 798,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,853,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,056,000 after buying an additional 789,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 802,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,899,000 after buying an additional 467,166 shares during the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

