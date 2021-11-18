Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,789 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 99.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,539 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

AVXL stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.63 and a beta of 0.68. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50.

A number of research firms have commented on AVXL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.04.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.