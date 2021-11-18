Analyzing Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 1.62% 0.23% Amyris -117.28% N/A -108.86%

22.6% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.3% of Amyris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Amyris’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Amyris $173.14 million 12.89 -$331.04 million ($1.95) -3.71

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Origin Materials and Amyris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 3 0 0 2.00 Amyris 0 0 6 0 3.00

Origin Materials presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Amyris has a consensus target price of $18.89, indicating a potential upside of 160.93%. Given Amyris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amyris beats Origin Materials on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

