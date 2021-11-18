Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $62.00

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

