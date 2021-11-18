Analysts Set Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Target Price at $20.20

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$18.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

