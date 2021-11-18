Analysts Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Price Target at $13.67

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RPT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,575. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

