Analysts Set KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Target Price at $50.17

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,443. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALV. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 451.5% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,930,322 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,322 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,863,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,868,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,831,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 352,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,880,000 after buying an additional 168,132 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.