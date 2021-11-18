Analysts Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $37.67

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.67. 89,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.