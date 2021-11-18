Analysts Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,877,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 64.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PROS by 62.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,900,000 after purchasing an additional 242,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PROS by 105.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 332,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 170,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 44.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 452,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 138,514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $38.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.63. PROS has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.79.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Article: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PROS (PRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.