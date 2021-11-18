Analysts Expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.99 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce sales of $39.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.63 million and the highest is $40.10 million. LeMaitre Vascular reported sales of $37.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $154.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.55 million to $155.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $167.35 million, with estimates ranging from $164.20 million to $170.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $1,029,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,147,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000,000 after buying an additional 40,828 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

