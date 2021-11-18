Analysts Expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.21). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($1.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT opened at $13.16 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.75.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.