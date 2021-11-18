Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.75 Million

Analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will announce sales of $48.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $49.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $199.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $196.10 million to $202.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $198.25 million, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $199.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

