Analysts Anticipate KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.67. KBR posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.93. 23,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $46.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in KBR by 16.4% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the third quarter valued at about $21,493,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at about $19,811,000. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

