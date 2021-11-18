Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report $82.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.00 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $306.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 43,998 shares of company stock valued at $602,727. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in BGSF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BGSF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in BGSF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.20. 25,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. BGSF has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

