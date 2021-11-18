Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.31). Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FUV shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ FUV traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. 13,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $384.44 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39. Arcimoto has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcimoto by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcimoto by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

