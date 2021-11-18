Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $186.28

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.28 and last traded at $185.76, with a volume of 8520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.06.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.55.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

