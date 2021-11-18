Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Issues Earnings Results

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Amtech Systems stock traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.29. 22,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million, a PE ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.48. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amtech Systems stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment. It specializes in thermal processing and wafer handling automation, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, light-emitting diodes, silicon carbide and silicon power chips, and solar cells. It operates through the following business segments: SiC/LED and Semiconductor.

