Ampleforth Trading Down 22.1% Over Last Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 18th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $215.08 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 334,086,062 coins and its circulating supply is 260,868,580 coins. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

