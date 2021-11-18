Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Amkor Technology has a payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52. Amkor Technology has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $711,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,413. Insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amkor Technology stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

