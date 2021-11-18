AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery Sells 5,000 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AME opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after purchasing an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.