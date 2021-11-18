American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Trading 2.2% Higher

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. 223,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 103,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.
In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)
American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.
