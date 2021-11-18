American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) Trading 2.2% Higher

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.89. 223,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 103,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $44,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments.

