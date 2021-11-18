American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.770-$0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$419 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $405.23 million.American Public Education also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.310-$0.380 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.75.

APEI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.54. 1,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,958. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31. The firm has a market cap of $459.14 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,021 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

