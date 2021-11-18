American National Bank Sells 189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

American National Bank lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $251.78. 8,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,480. The stock has a market cap of $188.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

