American National Bank Purchases 4,070 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 240,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,820,672. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

