American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACC. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.22.

NYSE ACC opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $55.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 76,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

