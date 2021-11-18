Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Short Interest Update

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 67.4% from the October 14th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of AMHG stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

