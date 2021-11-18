AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,327,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 942,064 shares of company stock valued at $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

