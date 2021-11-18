Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Peter Wallace Buys 75,000 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) insider Peter Wallace purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($21,428.57).

Peter Wallace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Wallace purchased 137,522 shares of Ambertech stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$39,056.25 ($27,897.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Ambertech’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 5.33%. Ambertech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various technologies for the professional and consumer audio/visual markets in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Professional, Lifestyle Entertainment, and New Zealand segments. The company distributes high technology equipment to professional broadcast, film, recording, and sound reinforcement industries; home theatre products to dealers; projection and display products for business and domestic applications; and custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers.

