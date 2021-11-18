Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,137.12.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $57.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,606.82. 65,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,394.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,393.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

