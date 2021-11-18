Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,137.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,569.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,394.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,393.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total transaction of $495,496.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,227 shares of company stock worth $292,249,954. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

