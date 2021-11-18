Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.50 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

