Amalgamated Bank Makes New $529,000 Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 639,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 33,786 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $703.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.10.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

