Amalgamated Bank Invests $509,000 in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:CSR opened at $102.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $108.19.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,028.53%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

