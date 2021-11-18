Amalgamated Bank Has $487,000 Holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SRNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.
opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.19.
In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.
