Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVIS stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. MicroVision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

