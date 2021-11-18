Amalgamated Bank Buys New Stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.05% of Hanger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Hanger by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.3% during the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.42. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

